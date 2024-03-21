Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT] Stock trading around $10.80 per share: What’s Next?

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ARQT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.53% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.35%. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Arcutis Promotes Todd Tucker to Chief Human Resources Officer.

Industry veteran with over 25 years’ experience will continue to advance the company culture and grow the capabilities of Arcutis’ workforce.

Over the last 12 months, ARQT stock dropped by -6.66%. The one-year Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.0. The average equity rating for ARQT stock is currently 1.57, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.05 billion, with 96.79 million shares outstanding and 88.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.57M shares, ARQT stock reached a trading volume of 3670301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARQT shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARQT stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $57 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $6, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on ARQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 283.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82.

ARQT Stock Performance Analysis:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.35. With this latest performance, ARQT shares gained by 13.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.33 for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.57, while it was recorded at 10.50 for the last single week of trading, and 6.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.08.

ARQT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc posted -1.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc go to 9.80%.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ARQT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ARQT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ARQT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.