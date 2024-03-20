why Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.00

Joby Aviation Inc [NYSE: JOBY] loss -1.76% on the last trading session, reaching $5.03 price per share at the time. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 5:30 AM that Joby Widens USAF Partnership, Will Deliver Two eVTOL Aircraft to MacDill AFB.

• Aircraft will be used by the U.S. Air Force for test and training• Four Joby aircraft are now committed to U.S. Air Force bases as part of the company’s $131M contract with the DoD.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger service, today announced it will deliver two aircraft to MacDill Air Force Base (“AFB”) in 2025 as part of the Company’s AFWERX Agility Prime contract with the U.S. Air Force.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.04M shares, JOBY reached a trading volume of 4493382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOBY shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Joby Aviation Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Joby Aviation Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $4, while Deutsche Bank kept a Sell rating on JOBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Joby Aviation Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for JOBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3432.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47.

Trading performance analysis for JOBY stock

Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.20. With this latest performance, JOBY shares dropped by -18.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.79 for Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.69, while it was recorded at 5.14 for the last single week of trading, and 6.69 for the last 200 days.

Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Joby Aviation Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.39 and a Current Ratio set at 23.39.

Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Joby Aviation Inc posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -35.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Joby Aviation Inc go to -11.81%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY]

The top three institutional holders of JOBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in JOBY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in JOBY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.