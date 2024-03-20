Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc [PTPI] Is Currently -1.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: PTPI] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -1.36 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.45. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Petros Pharmaceuticals Successfully Launches AI Tool In Collaboration with Multi-Billion-Dollar Software Provider.

Petros begins enrollment in AI integrated Human Factors Study to optimize self-screening, continuing its efforts to make STENDRA (avanafil) the first erectile dysfunction medication to achieve OTC Status.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5110326 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 11.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.78%.

The market cap for PTPI stock reached $3.19 million, with 2.08 million shares outstanding and 1.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 949.75K shares, PTPI reached a trading volume of 5110326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc [PTPI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTPI shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTPI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.17.

How has PTPI stock performed recently?

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc [PTPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.68. With this latest performance, PTPI shares dropped by -3.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.14 for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc [PTPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3975, while it was recorded at 1.4510 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9144 for the last 200 days.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc [PTPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.71 and a Current Ratio set at 3.02.

Insider trade positions for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc [PTPI]

