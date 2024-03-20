PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS] gain 11.15% so far this year. What now?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd [NYSE: PAGS] loss -1.49% on the last trading session, reaching $13.86 price per share at the time. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 7:00 AM that PagBank posted all-time high net income of R$1.8 billion in 2023 and starts a new growth cycle.

In Payments, TPV growth in 4Q23 reached +21% y/y, more than 2x industry growth;.

Digital bank reached 31 million clients, totaling R$28 billion in Deposits;.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, PAGS reached a trading volume of 5482514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGS shares is $15.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2024, representing the official price target for PagSeguro Digital Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7.40 to $13.80, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on PAGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagSeguro Digital Ltd is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.41.

Trading performance analysis for PAGS stock

PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.17. With this latest performance, PAGS shares gained by 7.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.25 for PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.19, while it was recorded at 13.97 for the last single week of trading, and 10.41 for the last 200 days.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

PagSeguro Digital Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.41 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PagSeguro Digital Ltd posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd go to 16.24%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS]

The top three institutional holders of PAGS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PAGS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PAGS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.