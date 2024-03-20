Movella Holdings Inc [MVLA] fell -51.60% so far this year. What now?

Movella Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: MVLA] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 8.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.29. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Movella and DIERS Announce ‘Free2Move’ Healthcare Technology for Objective Patient Assessment.

Strategic Partnership Integrates Xsens Motion Capture and DIERS DICAM Software to Redefine Healthcare Testing with Certified Protocols and Unparalleled Accuracy.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVLA) (Movella) (https://www.movella.com/), a leading full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement, today announced a strategic partnership with DIERS, a specialist in medical biomechanics and spine analysis. Together the company will release free²move: a new healthcare technology designed to seamlessly integrate into traditional clinical settings and enable patient testing beyond the limitations of traditional laboratory settings. By providing objective, validated data that meets rigorous healthcare industry standards, this solution enables healthcare professionals to objectively evaluate individuals and achieve more accurate and insightful patient assessments.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5441612 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Movella Holdings Inc stands at 25.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 24.59%.

The market cap for MVLA stock reached $14.91 million, with 32.50 million shares outstanding and 27.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 491.42K shares, MVLA reached a trading volume of 5441612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Movella Holdings Inc [MVLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MVLA shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MVLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Movella Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Movella Holdings Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MVLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

How has MVLA stock performed recently?

Movella Holdings Inc [MVLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.44. With this latest performance, MVLA shares dropped by -9.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MVLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.31 for Movella Holdings Inc [MVLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3546, while it was recorded at 0.2670 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9054 for the last 200 days.

Movella Holdings Inc [MVLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Movella Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.14 and a Current Ratio set at 5.67.

Insider trade positions for Movella Holdings Inc [MVLA]

The top three institutional holders of MVLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MVLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MVLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.