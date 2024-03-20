Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX] stock Reiterated by TD Cowen analyst, price target now $61

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [NYSE: KNX] plunged by -$0.54 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $52.08. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 9:15 AM that Knight-Swift Transportation Announces CEO Transition and New CFO.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KNX) (“Knight-Swift” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most diversified freight transportation companies, announced today that Adam Miller has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer and Andrew Hess has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Miller had been serving as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and President of Swift Transportation, while Mr. Hess had been serving as Senior Vice President of M&A and Senior Vice President of Finance for Swift Transportation. David Jackson has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors following a successful nine years as CEO and 13 years as President.

Executive Chairman, Kevin P. Knight, commented: “Adam’s broad strategic, financial, and operating experience during his 22-year career at Knight-Swift has him well-prepared and ready to lead as CEO. During his tenure, he played leading roles in establishing Knight Refrigerated as a major player in its market, integrating Swift after the merger and improving its operations, service and profitability, while overseeing our capital structure and financial performance as Chief Financial Officer. This experience, combined with Adam’s humble yet confident personality and inclusive leadership style, make him widely respected inside and outside of our organization.”.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc stock has also loss -8.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KNX stock has declined by -9.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.91% and lost -9.66% year-on date.

The market cap for KNX stock reached $8.41 billion, with 161.38 million shares outstanding and 156.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, KNX reached a trading volume of 4127082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNX shares is $63.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $54 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $52, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on KNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNX in the course of the last twelve months was 93.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

KNX stock trade performance evaluation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.21. With this latest performance, KNX shares dropped by -8.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.44 for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.87, while it was recorded at 53.92 for the last single week of trading, and 54.85 for the last 200 days.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 0.94.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc go to 50.80%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX]: Institutional Ownership

