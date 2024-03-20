Carrier Global Corp [CARR] Revenue clocked in at $22.10 billion, up 1.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Carrier Global Corp [NYSE: CARR] closed the trading session at $58.48. The company report on March 18, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Carrier Announces Updated Timing of its Presentation at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Patrick Goris will speak at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference in London on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 5:40 a.m. ET.

The event will be broadcast live at ir.carrier.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.79 percent and weekly performance of 1.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.65M shares, CARR reached to a volume of 4656696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carrier Global Corp [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $61.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $62 to $55, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on CARR stock. On September 14, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CARR shares from 63 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corp is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 24.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

CARR stock trade performance evaluation

Carrier Global Corp [CARR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.00. With this latest performance, CARR shares gained by 8.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.54 for Carrier Global Corp [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.95, while it was recorded at 57.56 for the last single week of trading, and 53.79 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corp [CARR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Carrier Global Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.73.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carrier Global Corp [CARR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carrier Global Corp posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corp go to 9.27%.

Carrier Global Corp [CARR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CARR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CARR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.