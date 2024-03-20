Agilon Health Inc [AGL] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $5

Agilon Health Inc [NYSE: AGL] price surged by 1.11 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 4:00 PM that agilon health Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results.

Revenue increased 72% to $1.06 billion in the fourth quarter 2023, Medicare Advantage membership increased 68% to 388,400, and total members on the agilon platform grew to 477,700 as of December 31, 2023.

2023 performance impacted by acceleration in medical costs due to macro dynamics, revised 2024 guidance assumes continuation of higher medical cost trends.

The one-year AGL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.59. The average equity rating for AGL stock is currently 2.38, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Agilon Health Inc [AGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGL shares is $7.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGL stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Agilon Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $12 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2024, representing the official price target for Agilon Health Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $6.50, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on AGL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agilon Health Inc is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

AGL Stock Performance Analysis:

Agilon Health Inc [AGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.37. With this latest performance, AGL shares dropped by -23.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.01 for Agilon Health Inc [AGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.46, while it was recorded at 5.34 for the last single week of trading, and 13.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agilon Health Inc Fundamentals:

Agilon Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.51 and a Current Ratio set at 1.51.

AGL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agilon Health Inc posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGL.

Agilon Health Inc [AGL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AGL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AGL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.