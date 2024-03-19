NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] is 25.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] closed the trading session at $65.00. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 7:06 AM that NRG Energy, Inc. Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Exceeded revised guidance on Free Cash Flow before Growth and achieved high end of Adjusted EBITDA revised guidance.

Delivered exceptional operational performance through volatile summer and winter conditions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.73 percent and weekly performance of 7.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 66.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 34.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, NRG reached to a volume of 6886551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $61.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $33 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2023, representing the official price target for NRG Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on NRG stock. On March 20, 2023, analysts increased their price target for NRG shares from 35 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.72.

NRG stock trade performance evaluation

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.53. With this latest performance, NRG shares gained by 24.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.41 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.65, while it was recorded at 63.41 for the last single week of trading, and 44.22 for the last 200 days.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NRG Energy Inc. posted -5.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -654.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to 4.00%.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NRG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NRG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.