Cybin Inc [CYBN] gain 9.76% so far this year. What now?

Cybin Inc [AMEX: CYBN] closed the trading session at $0.45. The company report on March 18, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Cybin to Present at Public Ventures Discovery Day on March 19th in Dallas.

Cybin Inc. (NYSE American:CYBN) (Cboe CA:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative next-generation psychedelic-based treatment options, today announced participation in the upcoming Public Ventures Discovery Day on March 19, 2024 in Dallas, TX.

Doug Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer of Cybin will participate in a fireside chat at the event and will be available to meet attendees during breakout sessions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.76 percent and weekly performance of 12.78 percent. The stock has been moved at 36.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.81M shares, CYBN reached to a volume of 8100750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cybin Inc [CYBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYBN shares is $4.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cybin Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cybin Inc is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

CYBN stock trade performance evaluation

Cybin Inc [CYBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.78. With this latest performance, CYBN shares gained by 32.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.27 for Cybin Inc [CYBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3724, while it was recorded at 0.4398 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4051 for the last 200 days.

Cybin Inc [CYBN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cybin Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.76 and a Current Ratio set at 5.76.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cybin Inc [CYBN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cybin Inc posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYBN.

Cybin Inc [CYBN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CYBN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CYBN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CYBN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.