Agenus Inc [AGEN] Stock trading around $0.53 per share: What’s Next?

Agenus Inc [NASDAQ: AGEN] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -1.91 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.53.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13527174 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Agenus Inc stands at 12.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.70%.

The market cap for AGEN stock reached $221.90 million, with 418.92 million shares outstanding and 396.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.62M shares, AGEN reached a trading volume of 13527174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agenus Inc [AGEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Agenus Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $60 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on June 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42.

How has AGEN stock performed recently?

Agenus Inc [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.34. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -18.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.55 for Agenus Inc [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6732, while it was recorded at 0.5994 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0753 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc [AGEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Agenus Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.44.

Insider trade positions for Agenus Inc [AGEN]

The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AGEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AGEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.