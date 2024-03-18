Market cap of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA] reaches 5.17B – now what?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: MARA] price surged by 5.98 percent to reach at $1.09. The company report on March 15, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Marathon Digital Holdings Enters Definitive Agreement To Acquire 200-Megawatt Bitcoin Mining Data Center Adjacent to a Wind Farm.

All Cash Acquisition To Increase Marathon’s Bitcoin Mining Portfolio to 1.1 Gigawatts, 54% of which Will Reside on Sites Directly Owned and Operated by the Company.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The one-year MARA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.17. The average equity rating for MARA stock is currently 2.55, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $23.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2023, representing the official price target for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on MARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc is set at 2.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for MARA in the course of the last twelve months was 121.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 30.51.

MARA Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.72. With this latest performance, MARA shares dropped by -34.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 172.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.16 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.93, while it was recorded at 19.62 for the last single week of trading, and 15.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Digital Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 30.51 and a Current Ratio set at 30.51.

MARA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc go to 50.00%.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MARA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MARA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.