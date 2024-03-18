Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE] Stock trading around $16.73 per share: What’s Next?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [NYSE: HPE] loss -4.56% on the last trading session, reaching $16.73 price per share at the time. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 6:00 AM that HPE Asset Upcycling Services Selected by Astellas Pharma to Support Sustainability Commitments and Drive Network Standardization.

Pharmaceutical leader to embark on its first technology Asset Upcycling in Canada, followed by planned expansion in Japan, the U.S. and other countries.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that HPE Asset Upcycling Services have been selected by Astellas Pharma Inc. a global pharmaceutical company. Starting in Canada, these services provide the collection and processing of end-of-use network equipment as part of the company’s network standardization project and will contribute to Astellas’ efforts to achieve its sustainability goals.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.36M shares, HPE reached a trading volume of 41129512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $17.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein dropped their target price from $20 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on HPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPE in the course of the last twelve months was 8.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.62.

Trading performance analysis for HPE stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.00. With this latest performance, HPE shares gained by 9.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.60 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.01, while it was recorded at 17.65 for the last single week of trading, and 16.51 for the last 200 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.62 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co go to 2.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE]

The top three institutional holders of HPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HPE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HPE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.