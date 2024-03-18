Cytokinetics Inc [CYTK] moved up 2.26: Why It’s Important

Cytokinetics Inc [NASDAQ: CYTK] price surged by 2.26 percent to reach at $1.44. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 4:00 PM that Cytokinetics to Participate in March Investor Conferences.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that the company is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in March:.

Leerink Global Biopharma Conference: Robert I. Blum, President and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Callos, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, and Fady I. Malik, Executive Vice President of Research & Development, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 1:20 PM Eastern Time at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, FL.

The one-year CYTK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.55. The average equity rating for CYTK stock is currently 1.44, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cytokinetics Inc [CYTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYTK shares is $96.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cytokinetics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $60 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2024, representing the official price target for Cytokinetics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CYTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cytokinetics Inc is set at 3.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 891.71.

CYTK Stock Performance Analysis:

Cytokinetics Inc [CYTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, CYTK shares dropped by -14.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.59 for Cytokinetics Inc [CYTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.67, while it was recorded at 64.50 for the last single week of trading, and 46.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cytokinetics Inc Fundamentals:

Cytokinetics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.12 and a Current Ratio set at 6.12.

CYTK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cytokinetics Inc posted -1.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cytokinetics Inc go to 15.00%.

Cytokinetics Inc [CYTK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CYTK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CYTK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CYTK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.