Air Lease Corp [AL] Is Currently 1.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Air Lease Corp [NYSE: AL] jumped around 0.74 points on Friday, while shares priced at $47.13 at the close of the session, up 1.60%. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 4:42 PM that Air Lease Corporation to Speak at J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference.

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced today that Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman, John L. Plueger, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Gregory B. Willis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be speaking at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference 2024 in New York City on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. ALC’s participation will be broadcast live through a link on the Investors page of the Air Lease Corporation website at www.airleasecorp.com. Alternatively, virtual attendees may access the webcast directly via this link: J.P. Morgan 2024 Industrials Conference. Please visit the website prior to the webcast to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Compared to the average trading volume of 964.65K shares, AL reached a trading volume of 22633191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Air Lease Corp [AL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AL shares is $52.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AL stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Air Lease Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Air Lease Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on AL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Air Lease Corp is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.18.

How has AL stock performed recently?

Air Lease Corp [AL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.60. With this latest performance, AL shares gained by 11.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.98 for Air Lease Corp [AL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.82, while it was recorded at 46.00 for the last single week of trading, and 40.25 for the last 200 days.

Air Lease Corp [AL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Air Lease Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.11 and a Current Ratio set at 0.11.

Earnings analysis for Air Lease Corp [AL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Air Lease Corp posted 1.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Air Lease Corp go to 26.16%.

Insider trade positions for Air Lease Corp [AL]

The top three institutional holders of AL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.