Abbvie Inc [ABBV] moved down -1.83: Why It’s Important

Abbvie Inc [NYSE: ABBV] closed the trading session at $177.88. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 8:00 AM that AbbVie to Present at the Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Robert A. Michael, president and chief operating officer, Scott T. Reents, executive vice president, chief financial officer, Jeffrey R. Stewart, executive vice president, chief commercial officer and Roopal Thakkar, M.D., senior vice president, chief medical officer, global therapeutics, will present at 8:00 a.m. Central time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie’s Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.78 percent and weekly performance of -0.54 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.32M shares, ABBV reached to a volume of 20909107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Abbvie Inc [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $182.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Abbvie Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Abbvie Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abbvie Inc is set at 3.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 14.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.76.

ABBV stock trade performance evaluation

Abbvie Inc [ABBV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, ABBV shares gained by 1.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.49 for Abbvie Inc [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 171.64, while it was recorded at 179.90 for the last single week of trading, and 151.66 for the last 200 days.

Abbvie Inc [ABBV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Abbvie Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Abbvie Inc [ABBV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Abbvie Inc posted 2.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.46/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbvie Inc go to 3.28%.

Abbvie Inc [ABBV]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ABBV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.