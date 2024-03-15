why Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ARQT] slipped around -0.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.94 at the close of the session, down -1.08%. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Arcutis Promotes Todd Tucker to Chief Human Resources Officer.

Industry veteran with over 25 years’ experience will continue to advance the company culture and grow the capabilities of Arcutis’ workforce.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.34M shares, ARQT reached a trading volume of 3541590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARQT shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARQT stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $57 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $6, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on ARQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 287.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82.

How has ARQT stock performed recently?

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.39. With this latest performance, ARQT shares gained by 58.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.12 for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.05, while it was recorded at 10.66 for the last single week of trading, and 6.37 for the last 200 days.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.08.

Earnings analysis for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc posted -1.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc go to 9.80%.

Insider trade positions for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT]

The top three institutional holders of ARQT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ARQT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ARQT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.