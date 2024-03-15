Sprinklr Inc [CXM] Revenue clocked in at $703.48 million, up 12.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Sprinklr Inc [NYSE: CXM] price plunged by -1.74 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Tech Mahindra and Sprinklr Partner to Deliver AI-first Customer Experience Platform for Global Enterprise Front-Office Teams.

Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership with a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, Tech Mahindra. Tech Mahindra and Sprinklr together will implement an AI-first customer experience management (CXM) platform that delivers unified services across touchpoints and focus on go-to-market strategies.

After collaborating on joint implementations in Europe, the two organizations have decided to formalize and expand their relationship globally. The partnership will empower enterprises to better manage customer journeys across customer service, social media, sales, and marketing.

The one-year CXM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.37. The average equity rating for CXM stock is currently 1.93, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sprinklr Inc [CXM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CXM shares is $15.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CXM stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Sprinklr Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Sprinklr Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on CXM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sprinklr Inc is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for CXM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for CXM in the course of the last twelve months was 67.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.12.

CXM Stock Performance Analysis:

Sprinklr Inc [CXM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, CXM shares gained by 8.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CXM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.31 for Sprinklr Inc [CXM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.69, while it was recorded at 13.60 for the last single week of trading, and 13.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sprinklr Inc Fundamentals:

Sprinklr Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.12 and a Current Ratio set at 2.12.

CXM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sprinklr Inc posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CXM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sprinklr Inc go to 30.00%.

Sprinklr Inc [CXM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CXM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CXM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CXM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.