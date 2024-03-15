RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND] – find out why.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd [NYSE: SAND] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 0.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.89. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 5:13 PM that Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces Record 2023 Annual Results.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (“Sandstorm Gold Royalties”, “Sandstorm” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) has released its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 (all figures in U.S. dollars).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2903611 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sandstorm Gold Ltd stands at 3.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.22%.

The market cap for SAND stock reached $1.46 billion, with 297.67 million shares outstanding and 246.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, SAND reached a trading volume of 2903611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAND shares is $6.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAND stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $9 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Sandstorm Gold Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9.50 to $9, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on SAND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sandstorm Gold Ltd is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAND in the course of the last twelve months was 15.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.32.

How has SAND stock performed recently?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.26. With this latest performance, SAND shares gained by 21.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.62 for Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.54, while it was recorded at 4.78 for the last single week of trading, and 4.91 for the last 200 days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.32 and a Current Ratio set at 3.32.

Earnings analysis for Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sandstorm Gold Ltd posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAND.

Insider trade positions for Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND]

The top three institutional holders of SAND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SAND stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SAND stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.