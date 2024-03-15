Progressive Corp. [PGR] moved up 1.07: Why It’s Important

Progressive Corp. [NYSE: PGR] closed the trading session at $201.87. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 10:41 AM that Progressive Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend.

About ProgressiveProgressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it’s most convenient for them — online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.30 percent and weekly performance of 2.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 45.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, PGR reached to a volume of 3537705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Progressive Corp. [PGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGR shares is $201.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGR stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Progressive Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Progressive Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $164, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on PGR stock. On December 18, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PGR shares from 144 to 176.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Progressive Corp. is set at 3.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGR in the course of the last twelve months was 11.38.

PGR stock trade performance evaluation

Progressive Corp. [PGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.93. With this latest performance, PGR shares gained by 10.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.26 for Progressive Corp. [PGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 181.98, while it was recorded at 199.14 for the last single week of trading, and 152.05 for the last 200 days.

Progressive Corp. [PGR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Progressive Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Progressive Corp. [PGR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Progressive Corp. posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -52.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Progressive Corp. go to 26.00%.

Progressive Corp. [PGR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PGR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PGR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.