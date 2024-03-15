Paccar Inc. [PCAR] gain 17.98% so far this year. What now?

Paccar Inc. [NASDAQ: PCAR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.66% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.77%. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 12:00 PM that PACCAR Recognizes Top Performing Suppliers in North America.

PACCAR utilizes its comprehensive Supplier Performance Management Program (SPM) to evaluate supplier achievements in the areas of product development, operations and aftermarket support, and alignment with PACCAR’s key business objectives.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

PACCAR recognizes its top performing suppliers in the SPM Program each year. This honor is given to suppliers that reach the SPM Master, Leader and Achiever status. The SPM Program drives collaboration and continuous improvement between PACCAR and its suppliers which leads to performance enhancements and product innovations.

Over the last 12 months, PCAR stock rose by 64.16%. The one-year Paccar Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.54. The average equity rating for PCAR stock is currently 2.73, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $60.36 billion, with 523.30 million shares outstanding and 514.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, PCAR stock reached a trading volume of 2864168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Paccar Inc. [PCAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCAR shares is $108.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Paccar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $91 to $108. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2024, representing the official price target for Paccar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $84 to $97, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on PCAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paccar Inc. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for PCAR in the course of the last twelve months was 20.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.89.

PCAR Stock Performance Analysis:

Paccar Inc. [PCAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.77. With this latest performance, PCAR shares gained by 9.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.19 for Paccar Inc. [PCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.67, while it was recorded at 114.93 for the last single week of trading, and 90.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Paccar Inc. Fundamentals:

Paccar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.08.

PCAR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Paccar Inc. posted 2.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paccar Inc. go to 6.76%.

Paccar Inc. [PCAR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PCAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PCAR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PCAR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.