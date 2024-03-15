Omnicom Group, Inc. [OMC] Stock trading around $92.63 per share: What’s Next?

Omnicom Group, Inc. [NYSE: OMC] plunged by -$3.04 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $92.63. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 6:00 AM that TBWA Backslash’s 2024 Edges: The Year of Adaption.

TBWA’s cultural intelligence unit offers a blueprint for the twists and turns that lie ahead.

TBWA’s cultural intelligence unit, Backslash, has released its 2024 Edges glossary—a deep dive into 41 cultural shifts that have the scale and longevity to help brands capture a greater share of the future.

Omnicom Group, Inc. stock has also loss -0.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OMC stock has inclined by 10.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.11% and gained 7.07% year-on date.

The market cap for OMC stock reached $18.34 billion, with 198.00 million shares outstanding and 195.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, OMC reached a trading volume of 3066550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Omnicom Group, Inc. [OMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMC shares is $99.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Omnicom Group, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $106 to $104. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2024, representing the official price target for Omnicom Group, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $117, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on OMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omnicom Group, Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

OMC stock trade performance evaluation

Omnicom Group, Inc. [OMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.12. With this latest performance, OMC shares gained by 8.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.81 for Omnicom Group, Inc. [OMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.96, while it was recorded at 93.85 for the last single week of trading, and 84.26 for the last 200 days.

Omnicom Group, Inc. [OMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Omnicom Group, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Omnicom Group, Inc. [OMC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Omnicom Group, Inc. posted 1.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omnicom Group, Inc. go to 8.80%.

Omnicom Group, Inc. [OMC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of OMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.