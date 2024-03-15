Market Analysts see Talos Energy Inc [TALO] gaining to $24. Time to buy?

Talos Energy Inc [NYSE: TALO] loss -1.38% or -0.18 points to close at $12.82 with a heavy trading volume of 3592393 shares. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 4:24 PM that Talos Energy Increases 2024 Operational and Financial Guidance Following Early Closing of QuarterNorth Acquisition.

Talos Energy Inc. (“Talos” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TALO) today provided updated 2024 operational and financial guidance to reflect the closing of the QuarterNorth Energy Inc. (“QuarterNorth”) acquisition earlier than expected. Prior guidance was based on an end-of-first-quarter 2024 close.

For the full year 2024, Talos expects average daily production between 89.0 and 95.0 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (“MBoe/d”), an increase from the previous guidance of between 87.0 and 93.0 MBoe/d. This updated guidance includes approximately ten months of QuarterNorth contributions, as well as expected planned downtime and risking for unplanned downtime and weather-related events.

The daily chart for TALO points out that the company has recorded -23.23% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, TALO reached to a volume of 3592393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Talos Energy Inc [TALO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TALO shares is $18.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TALO stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Talos Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Talos Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on TALO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Talos Energy Inc is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for TALO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

Trading performance analysis for TALO stock

Talos Energy Inc [TALO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.40. With this latest performance, TALO shares gained by 4.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TALO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.75 for Talos Energy Inc [TALO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.94, while it was recorded at 12.81 for the last single week of trading, and 14.55 for the last 200 days.

Talos Energy Inc [TALO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Talos Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 0.73.

Talos Energy Inc [TALO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Talos Energy Inc posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -102.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TALO.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Talos Energy Inc [TALO]

The top three institutional holders of TALO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TALO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TALO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.