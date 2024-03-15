For Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO], Analyst sees a rise to $15. What next?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: MLCO] price plunged by -3.31 percent to reach at -$0.25. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 7:50 AM that Melco leads Macau with the greatest number of stars attained in MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2024.

Melco leads Macau with the greatest number of stars attained in MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2024.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The one-year MLCO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.94. The average equity rating for MLCO stock is currently 1.58, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLCO shares is $11.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR stock. On June 20, 2023, analysts increased their price target for MLCO shares from 14 to 18.20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85.

MLCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.80. With this latest performance, MLCO shares dropped by -19.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.36 for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.19, while it was recorded at 7.39 for the last single week of trading, and 9.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.37 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

MLCO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR go to 8.00%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MLCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MLCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MLCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.