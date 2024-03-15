Enlink Midstream LLC [ENLC] Stock trading around $12.70 per share: What’s Next?

Enlink Midstream LLC [NYSE: ENLC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.08% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.55%. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 5:03 PM that EnLink Midstream Files 2023 Annual Report.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) today announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A copy of the 10-K may be found on EnLink’s Investors website at http://investors.enlink.com by clicking “SEC Filings” and then “Annual Reports.” Unitholders may request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements free of charge by sending a request to: EnLink Midstream, 1722 Routh Street, Suite 1300, Dallas, Texas 75201, Attention: Investor Relations.

Over the last 12 months, ENLC stock rose by 14.93%. The one-year Enlink Midstream LLC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.44. The average equity rating for ENLC stock is currently 2.09, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.76 billion, with 451.61 million shares outstanding and 224.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, ENLC stock reached a trading volume of 3416570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Enlink Midstream LLC [ENLC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENLC shares is $14.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENLC stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pickering Energy Partners have made an estimate for Enlink Midstream LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Enlink Midstream LLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ENLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enlink Midstream LLC is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENLC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENLC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ENLC Stock Performance Analysis:

Enlink Midstream LLC [ENLC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.55. With this latest performance, ENLC shares gained by 7.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENLC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.38 for Enlink Midstream LLC [ENLC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.24, while it was recorded at 12.83 for the last single week of trading, and 12.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enlink Midstream LLC Fundamentals:

Enlink Midstream LLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

ENLC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enlink Midstream LLC posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENLC.

Enlink Midstream LLC [ENLC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ENLC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ENLC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ENLC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.