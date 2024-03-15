Embraer S.A. ADR [ERJ] Revenue clocked in at $5.28 billion, up 27.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Embraer S.A. ADR [NYSE: ERJ] price surged by 9.51 percent to reach at $2.04. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 6:44 PM that Embraer deliveries increased 13% in 2023 and backlog reached US$18.7 billion, a US$1.2 billion growth.

Executive Aviation posted the largest delivery volume in 7 years.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

C-390 was selected by South Korea, which reinforced sales momentum.

The one-year ERJ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.41. The average equity rating for ERJ stock is currently 1.46, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Embraer S.A. ADR [ERJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERJ shares is $25.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Embraer S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Embraer S.A. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on ERJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Embraer S.A. ADR is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERJ in the course of the last twelve months was 31.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ERJ Stock Performance Analysis:

Embraer S.A. ADR [ERJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.87. With this latest performance, ERJ shares gained by 33.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.66 for Embraer S.A. ADR [ERJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.74, while it was recorded at 21.77 for the last single week of trading, and 16.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Embraer S.A. ADR Fundamentals:

Embraer S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.65.

ERJ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Embraer S.A. ADR posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Embraer S.A. ADR go to 17.00%.

Embraer S.A. ADR [ERJ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ERJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ERJ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ERJ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.