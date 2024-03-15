Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [AUTL] stock Initiated by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $10

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [NASDAQ: AUTL] gained 4.01% on the last trading session, reaching $5.70 price per share at the time. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Autolus Therapeutics Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Business Updates.

Announced strategic collaboration and equity investment from BioNTech for aggregate proceeds of $250 million upfront, plus underwritten offering of ADSs for $350 million, for gross proceeds of $600 million received in February 2024.

Submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) for obecabtagene autoleucel (obe-cel), a potentially transformational treatment for relapsed/refractory (r/r) adult B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), to the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA); Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date November 16, 2024.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, AUTL reached a trading volume of 2952531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUTL shares is $10.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUTL stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Bryan Garnier analysts kept a Buy rating on AUTL stock. On June 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AUTL shares from 6 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUTL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 583.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [AUTL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.75. With this latest performance, AUTL shares dropped by -16.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 171.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.02 for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [AUTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.22, while it was recorded at 5.54 for the last single week of trading, and 4.01 for the last 200 days.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [AUTL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.16 and a Current Ratio set at 6.15.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [AUTL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUTL.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [AUTL]

The top three institutional holders of AUTL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AUTL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AUTL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.