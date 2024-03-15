Akero Therapeutics Inc [AKRO] is 17.22% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Akero Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: AKRO] loss -2.15% on the last trading session, reaching $27.37 price per share at the time. The company report on March 8, 2024 at 4:02 PM that Akero Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and Evercore ISI acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, AKRO reached a trading volume of 3231112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Akero Therapeutics Inc [AKRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKRO shares is $51.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Akero Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Akero Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $65, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on AKRO stock. On September 14, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AKRO shares from 10 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akero Therapeutics Inc is set at 2.57 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.98.

Trading performance analysis for AKRO stock

Akero Therapeutics Inc [AKRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.37. With this latest performance, AKRO shares gained by 32.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.84 for Akero Therapeutics Inc [AKRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.74, while it was recorded at 28.86 for the last single week of trading, and 32.71 for the last 200 days.

Akero Therapeutics Inc [AKRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Akero Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 29.27 and a Current Ratio set at 29.27.

Akero Therapeutics Inc [AKRO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Akero Therapeutics Inc posted -0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Akero Therapeutics Inc go to -14.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Akero Therapeutics Inc [AKRO]

The top three institutional holders of AKRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AKRO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AKRO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.