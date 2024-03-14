why Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR [SUPV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.00

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR [NYSE: SUPV] jumped around 0.7 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.20 at the close of the session, up 15.56%. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 5:09 PM that Grupo Supervielle Reports 4Q23 Results.

Delivering improved profitability of AR$22.5 billion in 4Q23 and AR$51.4 billion in FY23 with ROE at 26.9% and 16.7% respectively.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV; BYMA: SUPV), (“Supervielle” or the “Company”) a universal financial services group headquartered in Argentina with a nationwide presence, today reported results for the three and twelve-months period ended December 31, 2023.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, SUPV reached a trading volume of 3562274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR [SUPV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUPV shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUPV stock is a recommendation set at 4.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUPV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08.

How has SUPV stock performed recently?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR [SUPV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.79. With this latest performance, SUPV shares gained by 31.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUPV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.42 for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR [SUPV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.15, while it was recorded at 4.69 for the last single week of trading, and 3.13 for the last 200 days.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR [SUPV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1047.33.

Earnings analysis for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR [SUPV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUPV.

Insider trade positions for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR [SUPV]

The top three institutional holders of SUPV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SUPV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SUPV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.