ShiftPixy Inc [PIXY] Stock trading around $3.25 per share: What’s Next?

ShiftPixy Inc [NASDAQ: PIXY] closed the trading session at $3.25. The company report on October 9, 2023 at 8:20 AM that ShiftPixy Discusses Revolutionary Employment Platform for The Rapidly Growing Gig Economy with The Stock Day Podcast.

The Stock Day Podcast welcomed ShiftPixy, Inc. (Nasdaq:PIXY) (“ShiftPixy” or the “Company”), a Florida-based national staffing enterprise which designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy. Co-Founder and CEO of the Company, Scott Absher, joined Stock Day host Matthew Dunehoo.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Dunehoo began the interview by asking about the Company’s background and current projects. Absher elaborated on the technology available for the part-time employment industry, including workers compensation insurance and time management. “We set out to take everything that we knew about managing human capital and develop and deliver it on a very mobilized platform,” shared Absher. “It was obvious that all of the emerging new gig platforms had actually created an excessive amount of turnover,” he explained. “We developed the ShiftPixy platform to re-engage and reconnect with the newworkforce, while also making it easier for brick and mortars to create opportunities between the two.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -40.48 percent and weekly performance of -14.47 percent. The stock has been moved at -70.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -54.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 43.62K shares, PIXY reached to a volume of 8110611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ShiftPixy Inc [PIXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PIXY shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PIXY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ShiftPixy Inc is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12.

PIXY stock trade performance evaluation

ShiftPixy Inc [PIXY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.47. With this latest performance, PIXY shares dropped by -22.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.14 for ShiftPixy Inc [PIXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.91, while it was recorded at 3.43 for the last single week of trading, and 18.02 for the last 200 days.

ShiftPixy Inc [PIXY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ShiftPixy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.08 and a Current Ratio set at 0.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ShiftPixy Inc [PIXY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ShiftPixy Inc posted -14.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -15.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PIXY.

ShiftPixy Inc [PIXY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PIXY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PIXY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PIXY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.