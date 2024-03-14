Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST] Stock trading around $60.85 per share: What’s Next?

Monster Beverage Corp. [NASDAQ: MNST] gained 1.72% on the last trading session, reaching $60.85 price per share at the time. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 11:11 PM that CORRECTION – Monster Beverage Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results.

— Record Fourth Quarter Net Sales Rise 14.4 Percent to $1.73 Billion —- Net Sales, Adjusted for Adverse Changes in Foreign Currency of $27.1 Million, Rise 16.1 Percent —- Gross Profit as a Percentage of Net Sales Improves to 54.2 Percent on a Reported Basis and to 54.5 Percent Excluding the Bang Inventory Step-Up —- Fourth Quarter Net Income Increases 21.6 Percent to $367.0 Million —- Fourth Quarter Net Income, Excluding Alcohol Brands Segment Impairment Charges and the Bang Inventory Step-Up, Increases 33.1 Percent to $401.5 Million –.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.38M shares, MNST reached a trading volume of 5944764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNST shares is $64.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNST stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Monster Beverage Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $62 to $63. The new note on the price target was released on February 29, 2024, representing the official price target for Monster Beverage Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $65, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on MNST stock. On February 29, 2024, analysts increased their price target for MNST shares from 63 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monster Beverage Corp. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNST in the course of the last twelve months was 42.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.97.

Trading performance analysis for MNST stock

Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.36. With this latest performance, MNST shares gained by 8.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.44 for Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.96, while it was recorded at 59.68 for the last single week of trading, and 55.96 for the last 200 days.

Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Monster Beverage Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.97 and a Current Ratio set at 4.81.

Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Monster Beverage Corp. posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Monster Beverage Corp. go to 14.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST]

The top three institutional holders of MNST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MNST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MNST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.