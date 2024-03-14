For Mosaic Company [MOS], Analyst sees a rise to $39. What next?

Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 1.88 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $31.95. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 5:15 PM that Mosaic Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) released its financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2023. The company’s earnings release and supplemental materials are available at https:

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Thursday, February 22 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic’s website at https://investors.mosaicco.com, and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today’s date.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3706407 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mosaic Company stands at 2.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.57%.

The market cap for MOS stock reached $10.28 billion, with 324.10 million shares outstanding and 319.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, MOS reached a trading volume of 3706407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mosaic Company [MOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $37.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $42 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on February 29, 2024, representing the official price target for Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on MOS stock. On January 24, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for MOS shares from 42 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mosaic Company is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.57.

How has MOS stock performed recently?

Mosaic Company [MOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.59. With this latest performance, MOS shares gained by 4.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.36 for Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.86, while it was recorded at 31.70 for the last single week of trading, and 35.32 for the last 200 days.

Mosaic Company [MOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

Earnings analysis for Mosaic Company [MOS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mosaic Company posted 1.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS.

Insider trade positions for Mosaic Company [MOS]

The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.