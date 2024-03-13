why Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.98

Enterprise Products Partners L P [NYSE: EPD] gained 1.10% or 0.31 points to close at $28.47 with a heavy trading volume of 4342278 shares. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 2:31 PM that Enterprise 2023 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Now Available.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today that its 2023 tax packages, including schedule K-1s, are now available online. Information reported on these tax packages could be subject to change given potential retroactive changes in tax law that are still being considered by Congress and the Biden administration. If the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024 (H.R.7024), which passed the House of Representatives on January 31, 2024, and is currently awaiting action in the Senate, were to become law, it may or may not require us to make changes to our tax reporting for 2023. Such changes may affect the information provided in these tax packages.

The 2023 tax packages may be accessed through the K-1 Tax Package Support website, www. Taxpackagesupport.com/enterprise. The partnership expects to begin mailing the 2023 tax packages Wednesday, March 13, 2024 and complete mailing by Thursday, March 21, 2024. For additional information, unitholders may call K-1 Tax Package Support toll free at (800) 599-9985 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.

The daily chart for EPD points out that the company has recorded 6.59% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.96M shares, EPD reached to a volume of 4342278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $31.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L P shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pickering Energy Partners raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L P stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L P is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 14.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.68.

Trading performance analysis for EPD stock

Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.23. With this latest performance, EPD shares gained by 8.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.05 for Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.09, while it was recorded at 28.15 for the last single week of trading, and 26.71 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Enterprise Products Partners L P’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enterprise Products Partners L P posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L P go to 5.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]

The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock