MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO] Stock trading around $18.22 per share: What’s Next?

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [NYSE: MNSO] price surged by 1.67 percent to reach at $0.3. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 12:15 AM that MINISO Group Announces December Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO; HKEX: 9896) (“MINISO”, “MINISO Group” or the “Company”), a global value retailer offering a variety of trendy lifestyle products featuring IP design, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (the “December Quarter”).

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The one-year MNSO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.0. The average equity rating for MNSO stock is currently 1.22, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNSO shares is $28.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNSO stock is a recommendation set at 1.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 13, 2022, representing the official price target for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25.20, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on MNSO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNSO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07.

MNSO Stock Performance Analysis:

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.94. With this latest performance, MNSO shares gained by 10.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNSO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.70 for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.85, while it was recorded at 17.58 for the last single week of trading, and 21.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 2.34.

MNSO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNSO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR go to 6.70%.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MNSO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MNSO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MNSO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.