Maxim Group lifts Cybin Inc [CYBN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cybin Inc [AMEX: CYBN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.28% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 37.50%. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 10:37 PM that Cybin to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Provide Program Update for CYB003.

– Program update includes 4-month durability data from Phase 2 trial of CYB003 in Major Depressive Disorder (“MDD”) -.

– Company speakers include Doug Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer and Amir Inamdar, MBBS, DNB (Psych), MFPM, Chief Medical Officer -.

Over the last 12 months, CYBN stock rose by 7.32%. The one-year Cybin Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.98. The average equity rating for CYBN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $183.11 million, with 416.16 million shares outstanding and 348.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, CYBN stock reached a trading volume of 12737241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cybin Inc [CYBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYBN shares is $4.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cybin Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cybin Inc is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

CYBN Stock Performance Analysis:

Cybin Inc [CYBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.50. With this latest performance, CYBN shares gained by 36.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.09 for Cybin Inc [CYBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3691, while it was recorded at 0.3834 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4020 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cybin Inc Fundamentals:

Cybin Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.76 and a Current Ratio set at 5.76.

CYBN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cybin Inc posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYBN.

Cybin Inc [CYBN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CYBN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CYBN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CYBN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.