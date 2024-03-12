TC BioPharm [Holdings] plc ADR [TCBP] Stock trading around $1.71 per share: What’s Next?

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR [NASDAQ: TCBP] surged by $0.65 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.71. The company report on March 1, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Bryan Kobel, CEO of TCBP, Appears on Nationally Syndicated “The Big Biz Show”.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC (“TC BioPharm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TCBP) a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and other indications, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Kobel was again featured on a live interview on “The Big Biz Show,” an Emmy Award-winning nationally syndicated TV and radio show.

Bryan Kobel, CEO stated, “It was great to reconnect with ‘Sully’ and his crew in order to provide an update on all the exciting developments that are going on at TC BioPharm.”.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR stock has also gained 35.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TCBP stock has declined by -75.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -82.90% and lost -46.06% year-on date.

Compared to the average trading volume of 834.77K shares, TCBP reached a trading volume of 139101324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TC BioPharm [Holdings] plc ADR [TCBP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCBP shares is $138.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCBP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 133.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.59.

TCBP stock trade performance evaluation

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR [TCBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.71. With this latest performance, TCBP shares gained by 55.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.33 for TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR [TCBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6191, while it was recorded at 1.2240 for the last single week of trading, and 7.6200 for the last 200 days.

TC BioPharm [Holdings] plc ADR [TCBP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.09 and a Current Ratio set at 1.09.

TC BioPharm [Holdings] plc ADR [TCBP]: Institutional Ownership

