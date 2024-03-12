JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Stock trading around $188.29 per share: What’s Next?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.04% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.86%. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 11:00 AM that J.P. Morgan Asset Management Releases 2024 Guide to Retirement.

12th edition of Guide examines key issues impacting retirement planning in 2024 including taxes, Social Security, and health care.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management today released the 12th edition of its annual Guide to Retirement, analyzing the most significant issues impacting retirement to help advisors and their clients, and defined contribution plan participants make informed planning decisions. This year’s Guide leverages anonymized household data, and proprietary research that showcases real-life spending and saving patterns to help prepare for unforeseen spending shocks, and improve retirement outcomes.

Over the last 12 months, JPM stock rose by 44.46%. The one-year JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.51. The average equity rating for JPM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $542.35 billion, with 2.91 billion shares outstanding and 2.85 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.18M shares, JPM stock reached a trading volume of 5741275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $193.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2023, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while Odeon analysts kept a Hold rating on JPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 543.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 41.80.

JPM Stock Performance Analysis:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.86. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 7.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.50 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 176.38, while it was recorded at 188.49 for the last single week of trading, and 155.55 for the last 200 days.

JPM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted 4.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 3.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in JPM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in JPM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.