Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM] gain 20.10% so far this year. What now?

Howmet Aerospace Inc [NYSE: HWM] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -4.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $65.00. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Howmet Aerospace to Participate in the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) announced today that John C. Plant, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Giacobbe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference in London, UK, on March 19, 2024 at 4:00 AM ET.

A link to the real-time audio webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com, where a webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6326067 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Howmet Aerospace Inc stands at 2.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.85%.

The market cap for HWM stock reached $26.67 billion, with 409.91 million shares outstanding and 405.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, HWM reached a trading volume of 6326067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWM shares is $69.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWM stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2024, representing the official price target for Howmet Aerospace Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on HWM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for HWM in the course of the last twelve months was 39.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

How has HWM stock performed recently?

Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.12. With this latest performance, HWM shares gained by 9.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.19 for Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.52, while it was recorded at 67.77 for the last single week of trading, and 51.18 for the last 200 days.

Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Howmet Aerospace Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.86.

Earnings analysis for Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Howmet Aerospace Inc posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Howmet Aerospace Inc go to 19.49%.

Insider trade positions for Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM]

The top three institutional holders of HWM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HWM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HWM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.