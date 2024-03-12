Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE] Is Currently -8.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [NASDAQ: EOSE] closed the trading session at $0.96. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Eos Energy Enterprises Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides 2024 Outlook.

Full-year gross margins improved by 41% year over year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.29 percent and weekly performance of -5.35 percent. The stock has been moved at -65.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.85M shares, EOSE reached to a volume of 6119168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOSE shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOSE stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $4, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on EOSE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.83.

EOSE stock trade performance evaluation

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.35. With this latest performance, EOSE shares dropped by -21.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.91 for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0243, while it was recorded at 1.0512 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0512 for the last 200 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.61 and a Current Ratio set at 2.01.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc posted -0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOSE.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE]: Institutional Ownership

