Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] Revenue clocked in at $1.02 billion, up 2.15% YTD: What’s Next?

Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE: AGI] price surged by 2.99 percent to reach at $0.4. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 6:55 AM that Alamos Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend.

The dividend is payable on March 28, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 14, 2024. This dividend qualifies as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.

The one-year AGI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.19. The average equity rating for AGI stock is currently 1.46, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGI shares is $15.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 29, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Alamos Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alamos Gold Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGI in the course of the last twelve months was 44.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.27.

AGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.17. With this latest performance, AGI shares gained by 13.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.17 for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.39, while it was recorded at 13.34 for the last single week of trading, and 12.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alamos Gold Inc. Fundamentals:

Alamos Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 2.36.

AGI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alamos Gold Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alamos Gold Inc. go to -13.89%.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AGI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AGI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.