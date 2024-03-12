Agenus Inc [AGEN] fell -18.66% so far this year. What now?

Agenus Inc [NASDAQ: AGEN] gained 0.49% on the last trading session, reaching $0.67 price per share at the time. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Agenus Announces Preclinical Data on BMS-986442 (AGEN1777) at AACR 2024.

Preclinical findings demonstrate superior pharmacological activity, offering a differentiated mechanism-of-action to enhance anti-tumor immunity in advanced solid cancers.

Agenus Inc. (“Agenus”) (Nasdaq: AGEN), a leader in discovering and developing novel immunological agents to treat various cancers, today announced that the first preclinical data from BMS-986442 (AGEN1777) will be presented in an oral presentation at the upcoming AACR Meeting, to be held April 5 – 10, 2024 in San Diego, CA.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.04M shares, AGEN reached a trading volume of 5836775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agenus Inc [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $6.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Agenus Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $60 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on June 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66.

Trading performance analysis for AGEN stock

Agenus Inc [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.28. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -3.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.74 for Agenus Inc [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6928, while it was recorded at 0.6827 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0967 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc [AGEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Agenus Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

Agenus Inc [AGEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agenus Inc posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGEN.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Agenus Inc [AGEN]

The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AGEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AGEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.