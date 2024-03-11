Seaport Research Partners slashes price target on fuboTV Inc [FUBO] – find out why.

fuboTV Inc [NYSE: FUBO] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.68. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Neil Glat Appointed to Fubo’s Board of Directors.

FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a/ Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today the appointment of Neil Glat to its board of directors effective immediately.

Glat has extensive operating and strategic experience in sports, entertainment, media and hospitality. He is the managing member of NG Strategies, LLC, providing strategic advice to sports, media and technology businesses, and most recently served as co-president, Americas for SPORTFIVE, a global sports, entertainment and marketing agency. Glat is also recognized for his significant leadership experience in professional sports, including more than seven years with the New York Jets, during which he served as president, and 15 years with the National Football League (NFL), where he oversaw corporate development and strategy, among other responsibilities.

fuboTV Inc stock has also loss -11.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FUBO stock has declined by -48.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -45.10% and lost -47.17% year-on date.

The market cap for FUBO stock reached $503.16 million, with 299.22 million shares outstanding and 288.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.41M shares, FUBO reached a trading volume of 13049913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $2.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2023, representing the official price target for fuboTV Inc stock. On February 28, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for FUBO shares from 6 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

fuboTV Inc [FUBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.58. With this latest performance, FUBO shares dropped by -13.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of 0.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.52 for fuboTV Inc [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4134, while it was recorded at 1.7280 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5276 for the last 200 days.

fuboTV Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 0.75.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, fuboTV Inc posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUBO.

