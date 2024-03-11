Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA] moved up 7.71: Why It’s Important

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: MARA] closed the trading session at $23.48. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 5:23 PM that Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for February 2024.

– Increased Energized Hash Rate 9% M/M to 28.7 EH/s.

– Increased BTC Holdings to 16,930 BTC; Total Cash and BTC of $1.5B as of February 29, 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.04 percent and weekly performance of -13.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 89.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 33.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 51.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 88.24M shares, MARA reached to a volume of 93702982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $23.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2023, representing the official price target for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on MARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc is set at 3.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for MARA in the course of the last twelve months was 147.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 30.51.

MARA stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.04. With this latest performance, MARA shares gained by 33.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 279.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.79 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.55, while it was recorded at 23.17 for the last single week of trading, and 14.86 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 30.51 and a Current Ratio set at 30.51.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc go to 50.00%.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MARA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MARA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.