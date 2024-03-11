Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] Revenue clocked in at $2.36 billion, down -8.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] slipped around -0.12 points on Firday, while shares priced at $3.08 at the close of the session, down -3.75%. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 6:11 AM that Grab Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results and Announces Inaugural Share Repurchase Program of Up to $500 Million.

• Q4 2023 Revenue grew 30% year-over-year to $653 million• Q4 2023 Profit for the period was positive at $11 million• Q4 2023 Adjusted EBITDA improved by $146 million year-over-year to $35 million• Grab’s Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares.

Compared to the average trading volume of 21.27M shares, GRAB reached a trading volume of 27511407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $4.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Grab Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2.55 to $3.10, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on GRAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for GRAB in the course of the last twelve months was 100.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.87.

How has GRAB stock performed recently?

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.65. With this latest performance, GRAB shares dropped by -6.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.44 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.22, while it was recorded at 3.11 for the last single week of trading, and 3.33 for the last 200 days.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.87 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings analysis for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Grab Holdings Limited posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRAB.

Insider trade positions for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]

The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GRAB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GRAB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.