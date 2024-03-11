Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD] Revenue clocked in at $11.38 billion, down -12.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Barrick Gold Corp. [NYSE: GOLD] price plunged by -0.88 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on March 10, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Loulo-Gounkoto Delivers Another Value-Creating Performance.

All amounts expressed in US dollars.

The one-year GOLD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.12. The average equity rating for GOLD stock is currently 1.77, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 29, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2024, representing the official price target for Barrick Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corp. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOLD in the course of the last twelve months was 30.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

GOLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.49. With this latest performance, GOLD shares gained by 5.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.20 for Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.76, while it was recorded at 15.67 for the last single week of trading, and 16.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Barrick Gold Corp. Fundamentals:

Barrick Gold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.16.

GOLD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Barrick Gold Corp. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corp. go to 6.70%.

Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GOLD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GOLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.