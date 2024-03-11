Ainos Inc [AIMD] is 0.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ainos Inc [NASDAQ: AIMD] traded at a high on Firday, posting a 83.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.05. The company report on March 8, 2024 at 3:20 PM that Ainos Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Strategic pivot towards VELDONA and AI-powered point-of-care testing to continue in 2024.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 54832541 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ainos Inc stands at 33.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.74%.

The market cap for AIMD stock reached $9.59 million, with 4.00 million shares outstanding and 1.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 980.33K shares, AIMD reached a trading volume of 54832541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ainos Inc [AIMD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ainos Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

How has AIMD stock performed recently?

Ainos Inc [AIMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 95.24. With this latest performance, AIMD shares gained by 118.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.18 for Ainos Inc [AIMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.30, while it was recorded at 1.47 for the last single week of trading, and 2.88 for the last 200 days.

Ainos Inc [AIMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ainos Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.44 and a Current Ratio set at 3.71.

Insider trade positions for Ainos Inc [AIMD]

The top three institutional holders of AIMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AIMD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AIMD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.