Nutanix Inc [NTNX] Revenue clocked in at $2.02 billion, up 36.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Nutanix Inc [NASDAQ: NTNX] price surged by 1.15 percent to reach at $0.74. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Nutanix to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference.

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that its management will present at the following upcoming financial community event:.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom ConferenceWednesday, March 6, 20242:50 p.m. PST; 5:50 p.m. EST.

The one-year NTNX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.05. The average equity rating for NTNX stock is currently 1.65, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nutanix Inc [NTNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTNX shares is $65.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Nutanix Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $44 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Nutanix Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $50, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on NTNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutanix Inc is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTNX in the course of the last twelve months was 40.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.63.

NTNX Stock Performance Analysis:

Nutanix Inc [NTNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.31. With this latest performance, NTNX shares gained by 15.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 146.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.70 for Nutanix Inc [NTNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.08, while it was recorded at 64.60 for the last single week of trading, and 39.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nutanix Inc Fundamentals:

Nutanix Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.63 and a Current Ratio set at 1.67.

NTNX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nutanix Inc posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTNX.

Nutanix Inc [NTNX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NTNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NTNX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NTNX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.