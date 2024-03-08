why Electronic Arts, Inc. [EA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $151.22

Electronic Arts, Inc. [NASDAQ: EA] loss -0.09% on the last trading session, reaching $135.40 price per share at the time. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 4:44 PM that EA to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today announced that Andrew Wilson, CEO, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 6, in San Francisco, CA. During the course of this event, EA may disclose material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance. Listeners may access the event via live audio webcast at http://ir.ea.com.

Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Presentation at 3:35 PM ET / 12:35 PM PT
Duration: 40 Minutes
Speaker: Andrew Wilson, CEO

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, EA reached a trading volume of 2911399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Electronic Arts, Inc. [EA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EA shares is $151.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EA stock is a recommendation set at 2.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Electronic Arts, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Electronic Arts, Inc. stock. On October 10, 2023, analysts increased their price target for EA shares from 145 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electronic Arts, Inc. is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for EA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for EA in the course of the last twelve months was 16.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.33.

Trading performance analysis for EA stock

Electronic Arts, Inc. [EA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.93. With this latest performance, EA shares gained by 0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.93 for Electronic Arts, Inc. [EA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.36, while it was recorded at 137.36 for the last single week of trading, and 130.93 for the last 200 days.

Electronic Arts, Inc. [EA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Electronic Arts, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.33 and a Current Ratio set at 1.33.

Electronic Arts, Inc. [EA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Electronic Arts, Inc. posted 1.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Electronic Arts, Inc. go to 11.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Electronic Arts, Inc. [EA]

The top three institutional holders of EA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.