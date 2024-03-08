why Big Lots Inc [BIG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.20

Big Lots Inc [NYSE: BIG] jumped around 0.2 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.23 at the close of the session, up 3.98%. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Big Lots Reports Q4 and Full Year 2023 Results.

Q4 2023 comparable sales, gross margin rate, expenses, and inventory in line with guidance.

Q4 GAAP operating loss of $24 million; adjusted operating profit of $1 million; first quarter of positive adjusted operating profit since Q4 2021.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, BIG reached a trading volume of 3151072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Big Lots Inc [BIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIG shares is $4.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIG stock is a recommendation set at 3.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Big Lots Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $6 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Big Lots Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8.50 to $5.50, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on BIG stock. On April 21, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for BIG shares from 12 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Big Lots Inc is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

How has BIG stock performed recently?

Big Lots Inc [BIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.51. With this latest performance, BIG shares dropped by -5.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.95 for Big Lots Inc [BIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.90, while it was recorded at 5.22 for the last single week of trading, and 6.37 for the last 200 days.

Big Lots Inc [BIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Big Lots Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.31.

Earnings analysis for Big Lots Inc [BIG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Big Lots Inc posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 67.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIG.

Insider trade positions for Big Lots Inc [BIG]

The top three institutional holders of BIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BIG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BIG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.