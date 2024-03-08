Vermilion Energy Inc [VET] moved down -4.65: Why It’s Important

Vermilion Energy Inc [NYSE: VET] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -4.65 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.27. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 5:05 PM that Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces $0.12 CDN Cash Dividend for April 15, 2024 Payment Date.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (“Vermilion”) (TSX: VET) NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce a cash dividend of $0.12 CDN per share, payable on April 15, 2024 to all shareholders of record on March 28, 2024. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4008987 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vermilion Energy Inc stands at 3.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.10%.

The market cap for VET stock reached $1.84 billion, with 162.27 million shares outstanding and 158.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, VET reached a trading volume of 4008987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vermilion Energy Inc [VET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VET shares is $15.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VET stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Desjardins have made an estimate for Vermilion Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Vermilion Energy Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vermilion Energy Inc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for VET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for VET in the course of the last twelve months was 8.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has VET stock performed recently?

Vermilion Energy Inc [VET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.62. With this latest performance, VET shares gained by 10.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.50 for Vermilion Energy Inc [VET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.14, while it was recorded at 11.53 for the last single week of trading, and 12.81 for the last 200 days.

Vermilion Energy Inc [VET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vermilion Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

Earnings analysis for Vermilion Energy Inc [VET]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vermilion Energy Inc posted 1.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17,500.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vermilion Energy Inc go to 20.91%.

Insider trade positions for Vermilion Energy Inc [VET]

